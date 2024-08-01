IPS Sunil Kumar Gautam presents his new book to LG Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena

Law has turned muse for Sunil Kumar Gautam, IPS, who has authored the book, Nyaya Mahakavya. The first copy of the book was presented to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena recently at an event at Raj Niwas. (l-R) Kiran Gautam, publisher; Justice Poonam A Bamba, Chairperson PCA; Vinay Kumar Saxena, LG, Delhi; Sanjay Arora, CP Delhi; and Sunil Kumar Gautam, Special CP, HRD, author of the book

The ceremony was attended by Justice Poonam Bamba, Chairperson of Police Complaints Authority, Sanjay Arora, Delhi Police Commissioner, senior officers of Delhi Police and senior officers of Raj Niwas.

Written in colloquial Hindi, the book explains the basic concept of laws not only to policemen, advocates, judicial officers and law students but also to laypersons. It also includes information on the new laws implemented from July 1, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

On receiving the book, LG Saxena commented upon how the use of poetic style and pictures has made the subject more interesting, adding that the book should be available in every household to keep them informed of the law.

Gautam’s earlier writing includes the 2016 publication Samvidhan Kavya, a poet rendition of the Indian Constitution.