From Delhi to Down Under: Turning youthful drift into hope

When young students leave their country to travel abroad, it’s a whole new shift that awaits them. Spanning two continents and unfolding largely in Australia, is one such tale in the book Stars Over the Silhouette that follows a young man’s emotional drift through desire, illusion and self-realisation while mirroring the journeys of many GenNext readers. Navigating though their ambitions and dilemmas is author Mukul Damle, who is narrating these at the ongoing New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Stars Over the Silhouette follows a young man’s journey as he moves abroad for his studies.

Structured in three parts is narrated a journey to new lands, new waters, and finally the skies as the book completes a full circle. “We are all stars in our own right,” says the author, sitting as he watches young bibliophiles pass by with many a dreams in their eyes. Coming back to his novel, which blends suspense, adventure and introspection, he shares, “At its heart, the story is about a young man, Hari who moves overseas to pursue his future endeavours and also to escape his life’s predicaments.”

Mukul, in his writing, has tried to tap into the restless pulse of contemporary youth. “As the protagonist goes abroad for further studies, and gets exposed to a very different world, what’s exciting for the reader is to see him meet fascinating people with incredible stories that create an illusion or even delusion,” says Mukul for whom that vulnerability is central. He adds, “These are young minds, full of emotions and desires. Often, in trying to become somebody you lose your own self, and that’s what gets one into trouble.”

The inspiration, however, is deeply lived as the author shares how he moved to Australia in 2002, a time before constant internet access. “It was a very fascinating world,” he recalls, adding, “People were coming from all over the world, and everyone had their own story.” Coincidentally, Mukul worked for a Harry in Australia. “I had watched Dil Chahta Hai at the time... You know that ‘Harry uncle’ reference,” he laughs, sharing, “Hari becomes Harry when he goes there, and then becomes Hari again when he comes back.”

And the title came to him mid-flight while journeying from Delhi to Sydney and looking out of the plane’s window pane at dusk. “Some stars were there, and then they weren’t. I thought, how do you make sure you are one of those stars who shines throughout the night? That’s where Stars Over the Silhouette was born... But my story ends on a positive note because hope should never die,” Mukul concludes.

