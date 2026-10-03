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Glam drop series with HT City | Let your mane have the main character moment with Navratri-themed parandis, scrunchies

In the third part of HT City's Navratri shopping series, here’s some inspo to upgrade the festive hair game with mirror-work parandis and chain-detailed bows.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026, 06:00:42 IST
By Kriti Kambiri
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In the third segment of HT City's 10-part series, where we bring you the trends to slay this Navratri season, here’s putting the spotlight on mirror-work parandis, chain-detailed bows, and colourful scrunchies to help you bring that garba-dandiya energy to every hair flip!

From parandis loaded with colourful tassels to alligator clips with mirror-work detailing, here are some must-have hair accessories to get your garba glam on.
From parandis loaded with colourful tassels to alligator clips with mirror-work detailing, here are some must-have hair accessories to get your garba glam on.

READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Here's where to get the ultimate Navratri-themed shoes for garba-dandiya nights

From mirrorwork alligator clips to parandis loaded with colourful tassels, you'll feel like shopping each of these accessories if you are the one who wants to get your garba glam on.

And for those who trust their scrunchies when it comes to managing hair, must know how this basic has now been revived in a Navratri-themed avatar! “Bows with dangling chains are definitely selling big time. But for Navratri, I’ve made some scrunchies using fabric that has traditional gamthi work ( 250) on it. Initially, it was tough to fold because the fabric is thick. But ever since I worked out a technique, this accessory has become our biggest seller,” shares Likhita Jain, founder of Kalakruti Store (@kalakruti_store).

READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Get your fingertips Navratri-ready with these trending press-on nails

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kriti Kambiri

Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.

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