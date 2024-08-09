Gram it: Delhiites flock to India Gate enjoying the pure, unpolluted air—Delhi's cleanest in 2024

It’s a great time to step outdoors for some fresh air, literally, because forecasts predict that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital will stay in the “satisfactory” category until Sunday. The 24-hour average AQI dropped to 53 on Thursday, just shy of the “good” mark, making it the day Delhi breathed the cleanest air in 2024, so far. It’s no wonder, then, that residents flocked to India Gate and its adjoining gardens to enjoy the open skies and fresh breeze, despite a slight drizzle.

Delhiites flock to India Gate as the city breathes in its cleanest air of 2024.(Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)