 Gram it: Delhiites flock to India Gate enjoying the pure, unpolluted air—Delhi's cleanest in 2024
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gram it: Delhiites flock to India Gate enjoying the pure, unpolluted air—Delhi's cleanest in 2024

ByAlina Azfar
Aug 09, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Check out our snap of the day that shows Delhiites enjoying the pure, unpolluted air at India Gate, as Delhi records its best air quality since September 2023

It’s a great time to step outdoors for some fresh air, literally, because forecasts predict that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital will stay in the “satisfactory” category until Sunday. The 24-hour average AQI dropped to 53 on Thursday, just shy of the “good” mark, making it the day Delhi breathed the cleanest air in 2024, so far. It’s no wonder, then, that residents flocked to India Gate and its adjoining gardens to enjoy the open skies and fresh breeze, despite a slight drizzle.

Delhiites flock to India Gate as the city breathes in its cleanest air of 2024.(Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
Delhiites flock to India Gate as the city breathes in its cleanest air of 2024.(Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Gram it: Delhiites flock to India Gate enjoying the pure, unpolluted air—Delhi's cleanest in 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
