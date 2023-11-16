Hacked, but ethically! DU's Campus of Open Learning has new certification course

With the world increasingly adapting to a digital way of life, incidences of hacking and online fraud have also increased manifold. Recognising the need of the hour, Delhi University’s Campus of Open Learning (COL) is now offering a four-month course in ethical hacking. The criteria to qualify? You need to have completed Std XII.

A total of 55 students have enrolled in course in its first academic session.(Photo: Amal KS / HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

Observing how “ethical hacking is an important defence system against the multiple sources of threat in today’s world”, Payal Mago, dean, COL, tells us about this first-of-its-kind course: “Two batches have been enrolled in the course so far, with a total of 55 students for this academic session. This course grants employability to youngsters seeking careers in organisational security systems.”

In a bid to help people better deal with the challenges of the online world, the course will cover a wide range of topics, including cyber security, network fundamentals, systems hacking, dealing with malware (viruses and Trojans) and an overview of the dark web and its exploitation, all for a fee of ₹15,000.

Emphasising the significance of the course, Divyanshu Krishna Maurya, cyber forensic expert at the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory, Delhi Police, says: “Everybody’s life is totally [dependent] on the network today. There is a much higher chance of your phone getting hacked rather than it getting snatched. In such a scenario, it’s extremely important for such courses to be taught from a young age. It will equip people to safeguard themselves against this threat. And such certification courses also add more value to the CV, making people more employable if one chooses to enter the workforce as an ethical hacker.”

