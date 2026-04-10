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Hansraj College fest fiasco: Chaos, physical violence and brawls take centre stage

The final day of DU’s Hansraj College fest turned chaotic as clashes broke out ahead of singer Vilen’s performance. The incident followed the long ongoing tiff between the students’ union and the college administration, which had earlier delayed the fest. Delhi Police stepped in and controlled the situation.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:18 pm IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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The finale of Delhi University’s Hansraj College’s annual fest Confluence’26 was truly grand! Chaos and disorder descended on North Campus just before singer-music producer Vilen took to stage to perform, on Thursday. The scene outside the college turned tense as youngsters got embroiled in physical violence. Several videos on social media show students turning up on day 2 of the fest and witnessing multiple fights, which resulted in panic and confusion. All this happened after an already long-standing clash between the students’ union and the administration of the college; which had previously led to delay in scheduling the fest.

Several videos are going viral on social media, showing violence that erupted outside Hansraj College on Thursday. (Photos: Instagram)

Students’ speak

The Reels from the venue also show individuals involved in physical violence near C Block and Gate No 5. Punching, kicking, and even throwing tables and chairs were spotted several youngsters. But this was on the D-day. The days leading up to the fest were already tense, with a protest recently held on campus by the students’ union against the college’s decision to not allow an artiste to perform — a decision that was later overturned, following which musician Vilen was invited to perform at the fest. However, even that didn’t proceed smoothly as viral videos shows large-scale brawls both inside and outside the college premises. Abhijeet Singh, president of the college’s students’ union, concurs, “There were close to 25,000 people at the college, a lot of them outsiders. There was security and Police, but none was really able to control the situation. The college administration was, throughout the week, not very involved in the organisation of the fest, as they saw it more as something the students’ union could run and left it all on us.”

Principal Rama adds, “It’s about time that DU curtails artiste performances at college fests otherwise such scenes will continue to happen. There were close to 70–80 Delhi Police personnel on the college premises trying to control the situation. It was mainly students from other colleges and not Hansraj, who created the ruckus. Even the students who were arrested by the Delhi Police were from Dyal Singh College. We now have a committee looking into the matter, and disciplinary action will be taken.”

(Inputs by Henna Rakheja)

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Hansraj College fest fiasco: Chaos, physical violence and brawls take centre stage
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