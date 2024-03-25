Have you found a 500 note in Delhi yet? Meet the mastermind behind it

While money may not grow on trees, it can be found hidden within them, in the Capital. Have you stumbled across the recent viral Instagram reels that show a person hiding ₹500 notes in some nooks and crannies across the city, urging people to find these? Initiated anonymously by the page @treasurehunts_delhi, the brain behind this venture has turned the city into a playground! But why? “I just want to spread happiness. My inspiration also comes from my father who has always gone out of his way to help people,” he tells us, on condition of anonymity, adding, “Finding the money may not change someone’s life, but it could provide a meal for a person, a reason to party, or just become a reason to experience adventure!” The anonymous gamer goes about hiding ₹ 500 notes in a DDA park at Paschim Vihar.

A gaming artist by profession, he shares that he started this Insta page on February 25, after spotting a ripped-up hoarding near the IP Extension Metro Station, and thought how much fun would it be if he hides money in the gaps. “When I uploaded the video asking people to find the money, in the beginning, people thought I was faking it. And rightfully so. But I knew that once people find the notes, they will know the truth. The page blew up (garnering over 26.9k followers in less than a month) as soon as I started sharing the evidence from finders who were actually able to complete the quest,” he shares.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On how he is able to fund this expedition, he confesses, “There are no investors in the picture. This money is from my own savings, and I have conducted over 30 hunts so far, spending about ₹15,000, excluding travel expenses.”

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction