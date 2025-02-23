Honouring excellence: All India Management Association Managing India Awards

On Friday night, industry leaders and policymakers gathered in the Capital to celebrate the achievements of trailblazers who made a lasting impact on India’s economic growth, innovation and leadership at the All India Management Association (AIMA) Managing India Awards. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada and Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The event also marked AIMA’s 69th Foundation Day and the 19th National Management Day.

In his speech, guest of honour, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada spoke about the future, while chief guest, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasised how the current scenario is perfect for India to shine globally.