Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Honouring excellence: All India Management Association Managing India Awards

BySanchita Kalra
Feb 23, 2025 08:08 PM IST

The event also marked AIMA’s 69th Foundation Day and the 19th National Management Day

On Friday night, industry leaders and policymakers gathered in the Capital to celebrate the achievements of trailblazers who made a lasting impact on India’s economic growth, innovation and leadership at the All India Management Association (AIMA) Managing India Awards.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada and Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada and Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The event also marked AIMA’s 69th Foundation Day and the 19th National Management Day.

In his speech, guest of honour, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada spoke about the future, while chief guest, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasised how the current scenario is perfect for India to shine globally.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On