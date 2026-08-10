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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, August 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 01:28:21 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#StepUp

Gram it: That's how the Capital's air was filled with patriotic fervour as Indian Airforce band performed at the National War Memorial, on Sunday. This performance was organised to commemorate the 150 years of our National Song, Vande Mataram! (Photo: Sumit/ANI)
Gram it: That's how the Capital's air was filled with patriotic fervour as Indian Airforce band performed at the National War Memorial, on Sunday. This performance was organised to commemorate the 150 years of our National Song, Vande Mataram! (Photo: Sumit/ANI)

What: Saare Jahan Se Accha 2026 | Vande Matram: Chitrangada - The Warrior Princess (Director & Choreographer: Guru Ranjana Gauhar)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Know Your Weaves

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: August 1 to 10

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sahil Tiwari Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: August 9

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate

What: Masterclass | Espresso Coffee Tasting

Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 10

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai Ft. Aakash Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 10

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar Monsoon Mela

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: August 6 to 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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