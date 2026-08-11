HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 11, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: With Independence Day around the corner, Delhi is stepping up the security preparations by conducting mock drills across the city. Here's how an Air Force Mi-17 helicopter was spotted hovering over Akshardham Temple, during one such drill on Monday. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)

What: Above the Firmaments – Artworks by Tanya Khurana (Curator: Iqbal

Krishna,)

Where: Triveni Gallery No 1, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: August 10 to 18

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Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: FIPRESCI Showcase: Stories From Contemporary India II | Film Screening of Gondhal (Director: Santosh Davakhar)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: August 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Is This the Time for the Indian Elephant and the Chinese Dragon to Dance Together? (Discussants: Dr Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Kantha & Prof Raja Mohan)

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: August 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Saare Jahan Se Accha 2026 | Vande Matram: Chitrangada - The Warrior Princess (Odissi) Ft. disciples of Guru Ranjana Gauhar​ & Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, Guru Ananda Shankar Jayant and disciple (Bharatanatyam)​ & Guru Rajendra Gangani and disciples (Kathak)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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When: August 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Make Your Own Vision Board

Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 11

Timing: 3.03pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Small Rooms Ft. Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: August 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Teej 2.0

Where: Upstairs Bar and Kitchen, Unit No. 200, 200A & 200B, ITL Twin Tower, Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), Pitampura

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When: August 11

Timing: 1pm to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place (Red & Pink Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Teej Celebration

Where: Sufiana, The Anand Villas, Pocket C 3, Ashok Vihar Phase 2

When: August 11

Timing: 1pm to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Kanhaiya Nagar (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction