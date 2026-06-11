HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Mover Montañas” (Moving Mountains) (Director: Alberto Velasco)
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: June 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
Where: Bahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 11 to 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Sushi Making
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 11
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Roster Delhi
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: June 11
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction