Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, June 11 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 11, 2026 5:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #CineCall

    What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Mover Montañas” (Moving Mountains) (Director: Alberto Velasco)

    Gram it: Fans don't just provide cool air but also come in handy to protect oneself. As the temperature in the Capital rose to 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, here's how a woman used not one but two hand fans to guard herself from the scorching sun. (Photo: Hemant Rawat/ANI)
    Gram it: Fans don't just provide cool air but also come in handy to protect oneself. As the temperature in the Capital rose to 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, here's how a woman used not one but two hand fans to guard herself from the scorching sun. (Photo: Hemant Rawat/ANI)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: June 11

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Badsoorat

    Where: Bahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: June 11 to 14

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Sushi Making

    Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 11

    Timing: 1pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Comedy Roster Delhi

    Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

    When: June 11

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 11 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 11 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes