HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 March 2025
Tuesday, March 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Prasiddha @ 40 | Rāmāyaṇa Chaitrāvali – Ekam Sat
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 11
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Windows to the Gods
Where: Main Hall, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 7 to 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Undercover (Spanish with English subtitles)
Where: Instituto Cervantes (Nueva Delhi), 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: March 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Sahityotsav – Festival of Letters
Where: Sahitya Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road
When: March 7 to 12
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Six Strings, Many Lands: A Guitar Odyssey ft Sidharth Sarangi
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Noida Comedy Carnival
Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida
When: March 11
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)