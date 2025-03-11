Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2025 11:26 AM IST

Tuesday, March 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Prasiddha @ 40 | Rāmāyaṇa Chaitrāvali – Ekam Sat

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 11 March 2025
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 11

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Windows to the Gods

Where: Main Hall, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 7 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Undercover (Spanish with English subtitles)

Where: Instituto Cervantes (Nueva Delhi), 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: March 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Sahityotsav – Festival of Letters

Where: Sahitya Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road

When: March 7 to 12

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Six Strings, Many Lands: A Guitar Odyssey ft Sidharth Sarangi

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Noida Comedy Carnival

Where: Upper Deck Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida

When: March 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

