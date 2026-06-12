HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Delhiites, across the city, have been enjoying the pleasant weather as cool winds sweep the city. Bringing relief from the recent heat and encouraging residents to spend time outdoors, the weather is experienced at its best by this family near Rajghat.(Photo: Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

What: Fitness & Lifestyle Expo

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: June 12 to 14

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Human Library: Borrow a Story, Discover a Future

Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: June 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Kahani Vahani: Panne Se Parde Tak | A session with filmmaker and screenwriter Anu Singh on how stories evolve from the page to screenplay.

Where: Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Sabar Bonda (Director: Vicente Alves) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Sabar Bonda (Director: Vicente Alves) {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON