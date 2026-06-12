HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Friday, June 12 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Fitness & Lifestyle Expo
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: June 12 to 14
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Human Library: Borrow a Story, Discover a Future
Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: June 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Kahani Vahani: Panne Se Parde Tak | A session with filmmaker and screenwriter Anu Singh on how stories evolve from the page to screenplay.
Where: Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: June 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Sabar Bonda (Director: Vicente Alves){{/usCountry}}
What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Sabar Bonda (Director: Vicente Alves){{/usCountry}}
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP){{/usCountry}}
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP){{/usCountry}}
When: June 11{{/usCountry}}
When: June 11{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}