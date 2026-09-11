HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 12, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk

Gram it: An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 14 this year. Ganpati idols have flooded city markets and roadside stalls as the 10-day festival, originally celebrated with much fervour in Maharashtra, has become increasingly popular in the Capital over the last decade. (Photo: Ritik Sharma/ANI)

What: Move Fast and Break… Whose Things? The Hidden Cost of Our Race to Build AI (Speaker: Jibu Elias)

Where: Project Otenga, Gate No. 1 (inside Shaheedi Park), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar

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When: September 12

Timing: Noon to 2pm

Entry: www.urbanaut.com

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: AI Meets Opera Ft. Beaucaire

Where: Bahá’í House of Worship (Lotus Temple), Bahapur, Shambhu Dayal Bagh, Kalkaji

When: September 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Kalkaji Mandir (Magenta and Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Parampara – An Exhibition of Indian Traditional Art

Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida

When: September 12 to 26

Timing: Noon

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | UV Resin Making

Where: Delhi Art Centre, Second Floor, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai

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Timing: 4pm to 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Malaar: A Celebration of Cultures, Traditions, and Flavours of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh

Where: Auditorium, Ramjas College, University of Delhi, University Enclave, North Campus

When: September 12

Timing: 10am

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Andha Yug (Director: Arvind Gaur)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House

When: September 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Chirag Panjwani Live

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Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 12

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Tora – Luxury Fashion, Lifestyle & Design

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 12 & 13

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction