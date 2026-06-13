HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: A pierrot butterfly was recently spotted perching on a flower in the Aravalli range in Gurugram, Haryana. Do you know that the efforts made over the past few years have increased the butterfly population in Delhi? In 2025, 70 species of butterflies were found, compared to 68 in 2024. (Photo: PTI)

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What: Safed Chand (Director: Sunil Raj)

Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 13

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Emerging Visions (Curator: Sanyam Khera)

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: June 12 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Sakhi Re, Shyam Kaun? : Raas Beyond Boundaries Ft. Shreejeeta Ghosh & Bhargavi Thakur

Where: Shaheedi Park, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar

When: June 13

Timing: 4pm to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What: Book Club | In Thy Search – Sheena Ahuja {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Book Club | In Thy Search – Sheena Ahuja {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 13 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 13 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 5pm to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 5pm to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro) #DelhiTalkies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro) #DelhiTalkies {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Mango Fest 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Mango Fest 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Felix Plaza, NH 48, Sector 82A, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Felix Plaza, NH 48, Sector 82A, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 13 & 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 13 & 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #UpNext {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #UpNext {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Delhi Run Collective's Sunday Run 5km {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Delhi Run Collective's Sunday Run 5km {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park, Sector 52A, Gurugram, Haryana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park, Sector 52A, Gurugram, Haryana {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.15am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.15am {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

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Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Casual-Tea Ft. Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: June 13

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Mega Clothing Exhibition

Where: Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri District Center, Janakpuri

When: June 12 to 14

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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