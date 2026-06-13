HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Saturday, June 13 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#Staged
What: Safed Chand (Director: Sunil Raj)
Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: June 13
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Emerging Visions (Curator: Sanyam Khera)
Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: June 12 to 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Sakhi Re, Shyam Kaun? : Raas Beyond Boundaries Ft. Shreejeeta Ghosh & Bhargavi Thakur
Where: Shaheedi Park, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar
When: June 13
Timing: 4pm to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: Book Club | In Thy Search – Sheena Ahuja{{/usCountry}}
What: Book Club | In Thy Search – Sheena Ahuja{{/usCountry}}
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: June 13{{/usCountry}}
When: June 13{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5pm to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5pm to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies{{/usCountry}}
What: Mango Fest 2026{{/usCountry}}
What: Mango Fest 2026{{/usCountry}}
Where: Felix Plaza, NH 48, Sector 82A, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: Felix Plaza, NH 48, Sector 82A, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: June 13 & 14{{/usCountry}}
When: June 13 & 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#UpNext{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#UpNext{{/usCountry}}
What: Delhi Run Collective's Sunday Run 5km{{/usCountry}}
What: Delhi Run Collective's Sunday Run 5km{{/usCountry}}
Where: Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park, Sector 52A, Gurugram, Haryana{{/usCountry}}
Where: Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park, Sector 52A, Gurugram, Haryana{{/usCountry}}
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.15am{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.15am{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Casual-Tea Ft. Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: June 13
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Mega Clothing Exhibition
Where: Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri District Center, Janakpuri
When: June 12 to 14
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction