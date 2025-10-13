HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 October 2025

#CineCall
What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Film Festival: Women At The Centre – Arth (Directed by Mahesh Bhatt)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 13
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Where: The Piano Man New Delhi, Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar
When: October 13
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Humans in the Loop (Director: Aranya Sahay)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: October 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Jaya Ganguly: A Retrospective 1982–2025
Where: Visual Arts Gallery and Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 7 to 17
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 13
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Diwali Edit – Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Twin District Centre, Sector 10, Rohini
When: October 13
Timings: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)