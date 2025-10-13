Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 October 2025

    Monday, October 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #CineCall

    What: IIC Festival of Arts 2025 | Film Festival: Women At The Centre – Arth (Directed by Mahesh Bhatt)

    Gram it: The clear skies make way for inky blue hues during the evenings in the city of late. At dusk, people offer aarti on the bank of Yamuna river - at Chhath Ghat - near ITO. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: October 13

    Timing: 10am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Jey Live

    Where: The Piano Man New Delhi, Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar

    When: October 13

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.thepianoman.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Humans in the Loop (Director: Aranya Sahay)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: October 13

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Jaya Ganguly: A Retrospective 1982–2025

    Where: Visual Arts Gallery and Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 7 to 17

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 13

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Diwali Edit – Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

    Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Twin District Centre, Sector 10, Rohini

    When: October 13

    Timings: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 13 October 2025
