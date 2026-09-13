HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 13, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: Against the evening sky, the silhouette of the Rashtrapati Bhavan bell tower rises beyond a fountain illuminated in the tricolour, creating a striking Delhi frame as the capital marks the final day of the three-day 18th BRICS Summit, with world leaders in the city. (Photo: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters)

What: Chalte Chalte With Meena Kumari (Director: M Sayeed Alam)

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: September 13

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: NT Live Broadcast | Fleabag (Encore) (Director: Vicky Jones)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Magnet & Match: A First Impression Mixer

Where: Sparsa Cafe and Coworks, Shop No. 119, 1st Floor, DLF Star Tower, Block A, Sector 30, Gurugram

When: September 13

Timing: 11.30am, 4.30 & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Neurons and AI: What Machines Learned From Brains (Speaker: Arvind Saraf)

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

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Timing: 4pm to 6pm

Entry: ₹550 to ₹999 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Appurv Gupta Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Sector 104, Noida

When: September 13

Timing: 5 & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 76 (Blue and Aqua Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction