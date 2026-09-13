HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 13, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Chalte Chalte With Meena Kumari (Director: M Sayeed Alam)
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: September 13
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: NT Live Broadcast | Fleabag (Encore) (Director: Vicky Jones)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Magnet & Match: A First Impression Mixer
Where: Sparsa Cafe and Coworks, Shop No. 119, 1st Floor, DLF Star Tower, Block A, Sector 30, Gurugram
When: September 13
Timing: 11.30am, 4.30 & 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Neurons and AI: What Machines Learned From Brains (Speaker: Arvind Saraf)
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: September 13{{/usCountry}}
When: September 13{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm to 6pm
Entry: ₹550 to ₹999 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Appurv Gupta Live
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Sector 104, Noida
When: September 13
Timing: 5 & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 76 (Blue and Aqua Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction