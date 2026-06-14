HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Sunday, June 14 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#CineCall
What: NT Live Broadcast – All My Sons (Director: Ivo van Hove)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Juen 14
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: My City My Voice × ArtGharByMK
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: June 14
Timing: 3pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bharat Bhakti Sangam 2026
Where: E Block Club Park, Vatika India Next, Sector 82, Gurugram
When: June 14
Timing: 5pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Art And Adventure – Conversation with South African artist Kate Carlyle
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5.15pm to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5.15pm to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Casper's Craft Club – Craft, chill & meet new people{{/usCountry}}
What: Casper's Craft Club – Craft, chill & meet new people{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kailash Colony Market{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kailash Colony Market{{/usCountry}}
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5pm to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5pm to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: Delhi Before The Fall – History of 19th Century Delhi{{/usCountry}}
What: Delhi Before The Fall – History of 19th Century Delhi{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Kucha Pati Ram, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Kucha Pati Ram, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi{{/usCountry}}
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.district.in{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.district.in{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)
#KhauDelhi{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)
#KhauDelhi{{/usCountry}}
What: Zaikanama Ki Mehfil – History In A Cup: An edible exhibition on chai, memory & south Asian food history{{/usCountry}}
What: Zaikanama Ki Mehfil – History In A Cup: An edible exhibition on chai, memory & south Asian food history{{/usCountry}}
Where: South Delhi{{/usCountry}}
Where: South Delhi{{/usCountry}}
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
When: June 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Details here
#ArtAttack
What: Gond Pradhans Of Patangarha
Where: Art Gallery, Kamladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 12 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Casual Tea Ft. Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 14
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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