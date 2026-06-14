HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: Visitors turn up in huge numbers at Lotus Temple as the weather turns pleasant in Delhi, which is witnessing rain-induced cooling over the weekend. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, and the weather experts at India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Delhiites may experience discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: NT Live Broadcast – All My Sons (Director: Ivo van Hove)

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Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Juen 14

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: My City My Voice × ArtGharByMK

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: June 14

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bharat Bhakti Sangam 2026

Where: E Block Club Park, Vatika India Next, Sector 82, Gurugram

When: June 14

Timing: 5pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Art And Adventure – Conversation with South African artist Kate Carlyle

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Timing: 5.15pm to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 5.15pm to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Casper's Craft Club – Craft, chill & meet new people {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Casper's Craft Club – Craft, chill & meet new people {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Kailash Colony Market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Kailash Colony Market {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 5pm to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 5pm to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Delhi Before The Fall – History of 19th Century Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Delhi Before The Fall – History of 19th Century Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Kucha Pati Ram, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Kucha Pati Ram, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.district.in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.district.in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line) #KhauDelhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line) #KhauDelhi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Zaikanama Ki Mehfil – History In A Cup: An edible exhibition on chai, memory & south Asian food history {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Zaikanama Ki Mehfil – History In A Cup: An edible exhibition on chai, memory & south Asian food history {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: South Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: South Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 4pm {{/usCountry}}

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Entry: Details here

#ArtAttack

What: Gond Pradhans Of Patangarha

Where: Art Gallery, Kamladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 12 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Casual Tea Ft. Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 14

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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