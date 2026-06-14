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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Sunday, June 14 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 02:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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#CineCall

Gram it: Visitors turn up in huge numbers at Lotus Temple as the weather turns pleasant in Delhi, which is witnessing rain-induced cooling over the weekend. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, and the weather experts at India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Delhiites may experience discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: NT Live Broadcast – All My Sons (Director: Ivo van Hove)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Juen 14

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: My City My Voice × ArtGharByMK

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: June 14

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bharat Bhakti Sangam 2026

Where: E Block Club Park, Vatika India Next, Sector 82, Gurugram

When: June 14

Timing: 5pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Art And Adventure – Conversation with South African artist Kate Carlyle

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

Entry: Details here

#ArtAttack

What: Gond Pradhans Of Patangarha

Where: Art Gallery, Kamladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 12 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Casual Tea Ft. Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 14

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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