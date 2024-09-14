HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Beyond The Surface: A Journey through Form and AbstractionWhere: Eikowa Contemporary Art Gallery, Block A, A29/5A, Sector 28, DLF Phase 1, GurugramWhen: September 13 to 30Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Rapid Metro)#CineCallWhat: NT Live Broadcast: King LearWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 15Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #StagedWhat: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai NaiWhere: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: September 15Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: Qawwali Night ft Sultani BrothersWhere: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5 Vaishali, GhaziabadWhen: September 15Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Ulta Palta ft Neeti PaltaWhere: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: September 15Timing: 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction