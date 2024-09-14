Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 14, 2024 06:19 PM IST

The day of Sept 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Beyond The Surface: A Journey through Form and Abstraction

Catch It Live on 15 September 2024
Catch It Live on 15 September 2024

Where: Eikowa Contemporary Art Gallery, Block A, A29/5A, Sector 28, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram

When: September 13 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

What: NT Live Broadcast: King Lear

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai Nai

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: September 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Qawwali Night ft Sultani Brothers

Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5 Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: September 15

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Ulta Palta ft Neeti Palta

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On