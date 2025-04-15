HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 April 2025
Wednesday, April 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Lyrical Landscapes Watercolours by Bikash Poddar
Where: Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash II
When: April 4 to May 7
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Rang Pravesham ft Gur Rehmat Majithia (Kuchipudi)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 16
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Rencontres du Toit du Monde | Agent of Happiness
Where: Alliance Francaise, ML Bhartia Auditorium, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Road
When: April 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Renaissance 2025 ft Gaurav Bhatti (Kathak), Aneesha Grover (Bharatanatyam) & Ayana Mukherjee (Kuchipudi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Spring Festival of Music & Dance ft Pt Partha Pratim Roy (Sitar) & Arati Thakur Kundalkar (Hindustani Vocal Recital)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Mic Drop Madness
Where: Xero Degrees, Central Plaza Mall, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: April 16
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: 59th IHGF Delhi Fair (Spring) 2025
Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No. 23/25, 27/29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida
When: April 16 to 19
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Registration at the venue)
Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)