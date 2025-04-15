Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Wednesday, April 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

Catch it Live on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

What: Lyrical Landscapes Watercolours by Bikash Poddar

Where: Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash II

When: April 4 to May 7

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Rang Pravesham ft Gur Rehmat Majithia (Kuchipudi)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 16

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Rencontres du Toit du Monde | Agent of Happiness

Where: Alliance Francaise, ML Bhartia Auditorium, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Road

When: April 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Renaissance 2025 ft Gaurav Bhatti (Kathak), Aneesha Grover (Bharatanatyam) & Ayana Mukherjee (Kuchipudi)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Spring Festival of Music & Dance ft Pt Partha Pratim Roy (Sitar) & Arati Thakur Kundalkar (Hindustani Vocal Recital)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Mic Drop Madness

Where: Xero Degrees, Central Plaza Mall, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: April 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: 59th IHGF Delhi Fair (Spring) 2025

Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No. 23/25, 27/29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida

When: April 16 to 19

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Registration at the venue)

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

