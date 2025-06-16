Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 16, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Monday, June 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged 

What: Damyanti Nal Gatha –  A tale from pre-Mahabharata Era 

Catch It Live on Monday, 16 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Monday, 16 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House 

When: June 14 to 17 

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#LitTalk

What: Crossword Book Fair

Where: Central Atrium, Select CityWalk, Saket

When: June 16 to 30

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)   

 

#TuneIn 

What: Bollywood Night ft Harish 

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: June 16

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

 

#LitTalk 

What: Book Discussion Group | Through the India-China Border: Kalimpong in the Himalayas 

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Estate 

When: June 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai ft Aakash Gupta 

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 16 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Special Handloom Expo 

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place (CP) 

When: June 13 to 21 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)  

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
