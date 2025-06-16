HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 June 2025
Monday, June 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Damyanti Nal Gatha – A tale from pre-Mahabharata Era
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 14 to 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Crossword Book Fair
Where: Central Atrium, Select CityWalk, Saket
When: June 16 to 30
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Night ft Harish
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: June 16
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion Group | Through the India-China Border: Kalimpong in the Himalayas
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Estate
When: June 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai ft Aakash Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Special Handloom Expo
Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place (CP)
When: June 13 to 21
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)