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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, June 16 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 05:05 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: IndiGo flight 6E-2278 receives a water canal salute as commercial flight operations were kicked off at Noida International Airport, in Jewar, on Monday. (Photo: HT video grab)

What: Aqua Paradiso

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar-IV

When: June 16 to August 19

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Japanese Bento Making

Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 16

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Parivarik Comedy Ft. Rakesh Addlakha

Where: The Project Comedy, R2 Upper Ground Floor, M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: June 16

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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