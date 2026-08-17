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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, August 17 promises loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 01:11:14 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: Delhi is geared up to host BWF World Championships 2026, from August 17 to 23. But before the action begins today, here's a glimpse from Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium where ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu was spotted during a training session, on Sunday. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Gram it: Delhi is geared up to host BWF World Championships 2026, from August 17 to 23. But before the action begins today, here's a glimpse from Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium where ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu was spotted during a training session, on Sunday. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Two And A Half Letters – Artworks by Swati Pasari (Curator: Yash Vikram)

Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 17 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Sab Tarz-e-Nazar Hai: Discussing the Vision, Poetry & Contribution of Asgar Gondvi – Discussants: Sushma Bhatnagar, Anisur Rahman, Mehr e Alam, G S Khwaja

Where: Seminar Hall II & III, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 17

Timing: 6.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Rage Therapy – Break. Heal. Repeat

Where: Taco Bell, N-11, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 17

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Unconfined – Artworks by Ravi Shail

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Naman Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: August 17

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: Hindon River: Issues, Challenges and Solutions (Panelists: Dr Afroz Ahmad & Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas – A Stand-Up Comedy Show Ft. Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar Monsoon Mela

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: August 6 to 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Stations: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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