HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Two And A Half Letters – Artworks by Swati Pasari (Curator: Yash Vikram)
Where: CCA Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: August 17 to 22
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sab Tarz-e-Nazar Hai: Discussing the Vision, Poetry & Contribution of Asgar Gondvi – Discussants: Sushma Bhatnagar, Anisur Rahman, Mehr e Alam, G S Khwaja
Where: Seminar Hall II & III, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 17
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Rage Therapy – Break. Heal. Repeat
Where: Taco Bell, N-11, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: August 17
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Unconfined – Artworks by Ravi Shail
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 16 to 29{{/usCountry}}
When: August 16 to 29{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Naman Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: August 17
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Hindon River: Issues, Challenges and Solutions (Panelists: Dr Afroz Ahmad & Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas – A Stand-Up Comedy Show Ft. Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar Monsoon Mela
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: August 6 to 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Stations: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
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