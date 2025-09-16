Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 September 2025

    Wednesday, September 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

    Published on: Sep 16, 2025 8:00 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Roohani Wednesdays ft Mame Khan

    Catch It Live on Wednesday, 17 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity

    When: September 17

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: In-Between Dreams – Artworks by Bhutanese artist Pema 'Tintin' Tshering

    Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

    When: September 17 to October 18

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Amrit Wadali Performing Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: September 17

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: World Alzheimer’s Day | Yoga For Memory

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 17

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: September 17

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Under Construction ft Ashish Solanki & Chirag Panjwani

    Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

    When: September 17

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Sharad Shilpotsav – Handicrafts & Handlooms

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: September 16 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: 30 (Adults) & 20 (Children)

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

