HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 September 2025

#TuneIn
What: Roohani Wednesdays ft Mame Khan
Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity
When: September 17
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#ArtAttack
What: In-Between Dreams – Artworks by Bhutanese artist Pema 'Tintin' Tshering
Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: September 17 to October 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Amrit Wadali Performing Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 17
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: World Alzheimer’s Day | Yoga For Memory
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: September 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Under Construction ft Ashish Solanki & Chirag Panjwani
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: September 17
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Sharad Shilpotsav – Handicrafts & Handlooms
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: September 16 to 30
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: ₹30 (Adults) & ₹20 (Children)
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)