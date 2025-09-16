HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 September 2025

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity

When: September 17

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

What: In-Between Dreams – Artworks by Bhutanese artist Pema 'Tintin' Tshering

Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: September 17 to October 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 17

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

What: World Alzheimer’s Day | Yoga For Memory

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan