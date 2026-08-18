HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 18, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: In preparation of the upcoming Maa Mansa Puja, some artists gave some finishing touches to idols of Goddess Maa Mansa Devi, at their workshop in Gurugram. In Hindu mythology, Mansa Devi is revered as the goddess of snakes, and is traditionally regarded as the mind-born daughter of Lord Shiva, the sister of serpent king Vasuki, and the wife of sage Jaratkaru. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: Paper and Play (Co-Curator: Priyanshi S)

Where: Gallery XXL, A-277, Second Floor, Defence Colony

When: August 18 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

#LitTalk

What: The Postal Heritage of India (Speaker: S Rajendra Kumar)

Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodi Estate

When: August 18

Timing: 4.15pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Film Screenings | Stories of Co-Existence & Conservation from the North East

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Spandana | Kuchipudi and Kathak Performances Ft Amrita Singh and her disciples (Kuchipudi) & Ritusri Chaudhuri and her disciples (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

#LitTalk

{{^usCountry}} What: Book Discussion | The Quiet that Remains: A poetic mapping of memory and emotion [Discussants: Dr Usha Mujoo Munshi (Author), Dr Lakshmi Kannan, Mridula Garg, Sunit Tandon, Amarendra Khatua, Jayashree Misra Tripathi] {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Book Discussion | The Quiet that Remains: A poetic mapping of memory and emotion [Discussants: Dr Usha Mujoo Munshi (Author), Dr Lakshmi Kannan, Mridula Garg, Sunit Tandon, Amarendra Khatua, Jayashree Misra Tripathi] {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Clay Mug Painting

Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: August 18

Timing: 4pm & 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Small Rooms Ft. Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: August 18

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction