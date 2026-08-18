HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 18, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Paper and Play (Co-Curator: Priyanshi S)
Where: Gallery XXL, A-277, Second Floor, Defence Colony
When: August 18 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: The Postal Heritage of India (Speaker: S Rajendra Kumar)
Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodi Estate
When: August 18
Timing: 4.15pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Film Screenings | Stories of Co-Existence & Conservation from the North East
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Spandana | Kuchipudi and Kathak Performances Ft Amrita Singh and her disciples (Kuchipudi) & Ritusri Chaudhuri and her disciples (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | The Quiet that Remains: A poetic mapping of memory and emotion [Discussants: Dr Usha Mujoo Munshi (Author), Dr Lakshmi Kannan, Mridula Garg, Sunit Tandon, Amarendra Khatua, Jayashree Misra Tripathi]{{/usCountry}}
What: Book Discussion | The Quiet that Remains: A poetic mapping of memory and emotion [Discussants: Dr Usha Mujoo Munshi (Author), Dr Lakshmi Kannan, Mridula Garg, Sunit Tandon, Amarendra Khatua, Jayashree Misra Tripathi]{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Clay Mug Painting
Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram
When: August 18
Timing: 4pm & 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Small Rooms Ft. Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: August 18
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
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