HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#PlayDate

Gram it: Delhi might be facing some hot and humid days in July but that doesn't deter people from turning up at the popular Lodhi Gardens. Here's how some visitors were seen spotted enjoying the view of the foliage, on Friday. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Treasure Hunt

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas Fort Road

When: July 18

Timings: 5pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Kamra No. 9 (Director: Manav Sethi)

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: July 18

Timings: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Jagannath: Stories of Faith and Devotion (Speakers: Smita Das Jain & Beetashok Chatterjee)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: July 18

Timings: 6pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Bunkar: Stories Woven Anew (Director: Danish Iqbal)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} When: July 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timings: 5pm and 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timings: 5pm and 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StepUp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StepUp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram Ft. Vidhi Bansal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram Ft. Vidhi Bansal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, 89, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, 89, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timings: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timings: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Taj Mahal Ka Tender (Director: Ajay Shukla) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Taj Mahal Ka Tender (Director: Ajay Shukla) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timings: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timings: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Open Mic – Poetry, Prose & Language {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Open Mic – Poetry, Prose & Language {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When: July 18

Timings: 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bismil ki Mehfil

Where: Exhibition Hall 1C, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

When: July 18

Timings: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

#PlayDate

What: Tote Bag Painting Workshop

When: July 18

Where: Refections Cafe, H, 273, Rajdhani Enclave, Pitampura

Timings: 2.31pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Kohat Enclave (Red Line)

#TuneIn

What: Drum Circle – Jamming Session

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Hauz Khas

When: July 18

Timings: 4pm

Entry: www.district.in

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Legends of Tomorrow: 32nd Quarterly Baithak Ft. Neepa Choudhury, Mayukh Das, Sandeep Mohanty

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 18

Timings: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#JustforLaughs

What: Lemons & Peaches Ft. Gursimran Khamba

When: July 18

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Timings: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#UpNext

What: Feathers & Rainclouds – Birding Walk (Guide: Kaushani Banerjee

Where: Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park, CH Ganga Baksh Marg (Near Tughlaqabad Village)

When: July 19

Timings: 6am to 8am

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Tughlakabad (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Teej & Rakhi Bazaar

Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: July 15

Timing: 12pm

Entry: (RSVP) +91 7428077338 & +91 7428077339

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

delhi noida event listing htcity dwarka See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON