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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, June 18 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 12:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#Staged

Gram it: Delhi recorded its coolest day of June on Tuesday, with Safdarjung, which the the city’s base station, registering a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius — 5.5 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Against the backdrop of shifting skies, this centuries-old monument in Lodhi Gardens offered a rare respite from Delhi’s heat. (Photo: Sathiya/ANI)

What: Storm (Director: Alexander Khukhlin)

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 17 to 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Al Berto (Director: Vicente Alves)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: International Day for Countering Hate Speech

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

When: June 18

Timing: 4.15pm to 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
htcity delhi ncr listing event comedy show gurugram connaught place
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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