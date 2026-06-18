HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Thursday, June 18 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#Staged
What: Storm (Director: Alexander Khukhlin)
Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 17 to 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Al Berto (Director: Vicente Alves)
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: June 18
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: International Day for Countering Hate Speech
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road
When: June 18
Timing: 4.15pm to 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Perfume Making{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Perfume Making{{/usCountry}}
Where: Cafe Saka, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave{{/usCountry}}
Where: Cafe Saka, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave{{/usCountry}}
When: June 18{{/usCountry}}
When: June 18{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Unplugged Duo Live{{/usCountry}}
What: Unplugged Duo Live{{/usCountry}}
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP{{/usCountry}}
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP{{/usCountry}}
When: June 18{{/usCountry}}
When: June 18{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Shreya Priyam Roy Live – A Trial Solo Show{{/usCountry}}
What: Shreya Priyam Roy Live – A Trial Solo Show{{/usCountry}}
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV{{/usCountry}}
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV{{/usCountry}}
When: June 18{{/usCountry}}
When: June 18{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction