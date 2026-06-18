HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: Delhi recorded its coolest day of June on Tuesday, with Safdarjung, which the the city’s base station, registering a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius — 5.5 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Against the backdrop of shifting skies, this centuries-old monument in Lodhi Gardens offered a rare respite from Delhi’s heat. (Photo: Sathiya/ANI)

What: Storm (Director: Alexander Khukhlin)

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Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 17 to 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Al Berto (Director: Vicente Alves)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: International Day for Countering Hate Speech

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

When: June 18

Timing: 4.15pm to 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | Perfume Making {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Perfume Making {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Cafe Saka, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Cafe Saka, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Unplugged Duo Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Unplugged Duo Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 8.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 8.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Shreya Priyam Roy Live – A Trial Solo Show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Shreya Priyam Roy Live – A Trial Solo Show {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 18 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

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Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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