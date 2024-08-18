 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Destination India: Foreign Artists in India 1857-1947

Catch It Live on 19 August 2024
Catch It Live on 19 August 2024

Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: July 13 to August 24

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

 

#LitTalk

What: Hamara Rahul: A Tribute to Rahul Bajaj

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: What Duo

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: August 19

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: G Faad Comedy ft Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: August 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

