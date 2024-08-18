HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Destination India: Foreign Artists in India 1857-1947Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor PlaceWhen: July 13 to August 24Timing: 10.30am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines) #LitTalkWhat: Hamara Rahul: A Tribute to Rahul BajajWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 19Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: What DuoWhere: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, GurugramWhen: August 19Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: G Faad Comedy ft Nishant SuriWhere: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur JatWhen: August 19Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction