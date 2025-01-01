HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 January 2025
Jan 01, 2025 10:00 PM IST
Thursday, Jan 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Shubharambh
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 1 to 5
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Night ft Aakarshakh Band
Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5 Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: January 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh: Through the Ages
Where: Bheem Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath
When: January 2
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Pratyush Chaubey
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)