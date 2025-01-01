Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2025 10:00 PM IST

Thursday, Jan 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Shubharambh

Catch It Live on Thursday, 2 January 2025
Catch It Live on Thursday, 2 January 2025

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 1 to 5

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Night ft Aakarshakh Band

Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5 Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: January 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh: Through the Ages

Where: Bheem Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath

When: January 2

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Pratyush Chaubey

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: January 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

