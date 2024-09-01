HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Depictions of the DivineWhere: Art Pilgrim, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen MargWhen: August 23 to September 20Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: Soundscapes of India ft The Tapi ProjectWhere: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya NagarWhen: September 2Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #StagedWhat: Maee Ri Mai Ka Se KahunWhere: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1 Bhagwandas RoadWhen: September 2Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: Retro Night ft SnehiWhere: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5, Vaishali, GhaziabadWhen: September 2Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line) #JustForLaughs What: Best of Laugh Store ft Nishant Suri Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram When: September 2 Timing: 7pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.com Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction