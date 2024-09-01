HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 September 2024

#ArtAttack What: Depictions of the Divine Catch It Live on 2 September 2024

Where: Art Pilgrim, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: August 23 to September 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Soundscapes of India ft The Tapi Project

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: September 2

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Maee Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1 Bhagwandas Road

When: September 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Retro Night ft Snehi

Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: September 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Laugh Store ft Nishant Suri

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

