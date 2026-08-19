HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 20, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Fitness India Expo
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: August 20 to 22
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Monsoon Festival of Dance – Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Apeksha Kamath
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Arráncame La Vida (Tear This Heart Out) [Director: Roberto Sneider]
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: August 20
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Geeton Mein Bharat: Nostalgic Classics – A Musical Theatrical Series Ft. Devanand Jha
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: August 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Connections – Artworks by Kanchan Chander, Kavita Nayar, Nandadulal Mukherjee, Sabia, Siddhant Medhi, and Sukhwinder Singh{{/usCountry}}
What: Connections – Artworks by Kanchan Chander, Kavita Nayar, Nandadulal Mukherjee, Sabia, Siddhant Medhi, and Sukhwinder Singh{{/usCountry}}
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: August 19 to 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Cupcake Decoration
Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: August 20
Timing: 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo Ft. Gaurav Kapoor & Rahul Dua
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 20
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Banarasi Yards
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: August 20 to 23
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction