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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 20, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, August 20 promises loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 23:11:07 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Painted storks have arrived at the Delhi Zoological Park from the eastern parts of the country, and the lensmen in the Capital just can’t stop zooming in on these visitors. These birds that arrive at the Zoo every year, around August or September, stay in the city until March. The Zoo authorities supplement their diet by providing tens of kilograms of small fish daily in the water bodies. Here’s how a flock indulged in some gimmicks on Tuesday. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
Gram it: Painted storks have arrived at the Delhi Zoological Park from the eastern parts of the country, and the lensmen in the Capital just can’t stop zooming in on these visitors. These birds that arrive at the Zoo every year, around August or September, stay in the city until March. The Zoo authorities supplement their diet by providing tens of kilograms of small fish daily in the water bodies. Here’s how a flock indulged in some gimmicks on Tuesday. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

What: Fitness India Expo

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: August 20 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Monsoon Festival of Dance – Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Apeksha Kamath

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Arráncame La Vida (Tear This Heart Out) [Director: Roberto Sneider]

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 20

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Geeton Mein Bharat: Nostalgic Classics – A Musical Theatrical Series Ft. Devanand Jha

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: August 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: August 19 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Cupcake Decoration

Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: August 20

Timing: 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Duo Ft. Gaurav Kapoor & Rahul Dua

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 20

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Banarasi Yards

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: August 20 to 23

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 20, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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