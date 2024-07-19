HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 July 2024

#TuneInWhat: Kahe Kahe India Tour ft The Yellow DiaryWhere: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, GurugramWhen: July 20Timing: 8pmEntry: www.skillboxes.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #ArtAttackWhat: Douce France – Henri LandierWhere: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi EstateWhen: July 19 to August 19Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Nothing Makes Sense ft Varun GroverWhere: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri GateWhen: July 20Timing: 5pm & 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines) #StagedWhat: The F WordWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 20Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookymyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Gulabo Rakhi & Teej EditWhere: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash IWhen: July 20Timing: Noon to 9pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction