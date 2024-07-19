 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of July 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Kahe Kahe India Tour ft The Yellow Diary

Catch It Live on 20 July 2024
Catch It Live on 20 July 2024

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: July 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Douce France – Henri Landier

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: July 19 to August 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Nothing Makes Sense ft Varun Grover

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

When: July 20

Timing: 5pm & 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: New Delhi (Yellow & Orange Lines)

 

#Staged

What: The F Word

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookymyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Gulabo Rakhi & Teej Edit

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I

When: July 20

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

