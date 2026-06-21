HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Sunday, June 21 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#DelhiTalkies
What: International Yoga Day | A Morning To Breathe Together Ft. Akshay Kumar
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
When: June 21
Time: 5.30am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Rang Pallav
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 20 & 21
Timing: 5.30pm to 8.39pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: International Yoga Day | Delhi Drum Circle Jam
Where: Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, India Gate Circle
When: June 21
Time: 6am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Tom & Jerry – A Hilarious Comedy of Errors Ft. Ali Asgar, Aasif Sheikh & Shilpa Shinde (Director: Paritosh Painter)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: June 20 & 21{{/usCountry}}
When: June 20 & 21{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm & 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 4pm & 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: Book Club | The Picture of Dorian Gray – Oscar Wilde{{/usCountry}}
What: Book Club | The Picture of Dorian Gray – Oscar Wilde{{/usCountry}}
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: June 21{{/usCountry}}
When: June 21{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 12.30pm to 2pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 12.30pm to 2pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
What: Threshold of Dreams – Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht{{/usCountry}}
What: Threshold of Dreams – Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht{{/usCountry}}
Where: Annexe Art Gallery, Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodi Estate{{/usCountry}}
Where: Annexe Art Gallery, Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodi Estate{{/usCountry}}
When: June 20 to 28{{/usCountry}}
When: June 20 to 28{{/usCountry}}
TIming: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
TIming: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
#TuneIn
What: World Music Day | Battle of Bands 2.0
Where: At Live Cafe, HA-22, Sector-104, Noida
When: June 21
Timing: Noon to Midnight
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 & Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)
#CineCall
What: The Tangerine (Director: Sean Baker)
Where: Niv Art Centre, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai
When: June 21
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Prime Time Comedy Ft. Shreya Pritam & Trisha Pathak
Where: The Social House, 18, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction