HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Sunny skies make way for clouds as tourists visit the India Gate this weekend. Making the most of the pleasant weather is a young child who walks with a spring in her step while waiting for the monsoon to grace Delhi. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

What: International Yoga Day | A Morning To Breathe Together Ft. Akshay Kumar

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Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: June 21

Time: 5.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Rang Pallav

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 20 & 21

Timing: 5.30pm to 8.39pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: International Yoga Day | Delhi Drum Circle Jam

Where: Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, India Gate Circle

When: June 21

Time: 6am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Tom & Jerry – A Hilarious Comedy of Errors Ft. Ali Asgar, Aasif Sheikh & Shilpa Shinde (Director: Paritosh Painter)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 20 & 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 20 & 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 4pm & 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 4pm & 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Book Club | The Picture of Dorian Gray – Oscar Wilde {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Book Club | The Picture of Dorian Gray – Oscar Wilde {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 12.30pm to 2pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 12.30pm to 2pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Threshold of Dreams – Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Threshold of Dreams – Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Annexe Art Gallery, Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Annexe Art Gallery, Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodi Estate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 20 to 28 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 20 to 28 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TIming: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TIming: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

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#TuneIn

What: World Music Day | Battle of Bands 2.0

Where: At Live Cafe, HA-22, Sector-104, Noida

When: June 21

Timing: Noon to Midnight

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 & Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)

#CineCall

What: The Tangerine (Director: Sean Baker)

Where: Niv Art Centre, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

When: June 21

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Prime Time Comedy Ft. Shreya Pritam & Trisha Pathak

Where: The Social House, 18, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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