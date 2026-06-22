HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram it: A view of a clean sky at Yamuna Bazaar in Delhi. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

What: 3rd World Santoor Day – Tribute to Bt Bhajan Sopori

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Where: Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, Lodhi Road

When: June 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Threshold of Dreams – Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 20 to 28

Timing: 11zm to 7pm daily

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station : Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Thailand Fest

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: June 22

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{{^usCountry}} Timing: 10am to 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 10am to 9pm {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Entry: ₹50 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: ₹50 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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