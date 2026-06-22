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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, June 22 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 22, 2026 5:05 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #TuneIn

    What: 3rd World Santoor Day – Tribute to Bt Bhajan Sopori

    Gram it: A view of a clean sky at Yamuna Bazaar in Delhi. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: A view of a clean sky at Yamuna Bazaar in Delhi. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

    Where: Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, Lodhi Road

    When: June 22

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: June 22

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Threshold of Dreams – Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: June 20 to 28

    Timing: 11zm to 7pm daily

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station : Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Thailand Fest

    Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

    When: June 22

    Timing: 10am to 9pm

    Entry: 50

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 22 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 22 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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