HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: 3rd World Santoor Day – Tribute to Bt Bhajan Sopori

Where: Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, Lodhi Road

When: June 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Threshold of Dreams – Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht