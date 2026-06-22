HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: 3rd World Santoor Day – Tribute to Bt Bhajan Sopori
Where: Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, Lodhi Road
When: June 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Threshold of Dreams – Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: June 20 to 28
Timing: 11zm to 7pm daily
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station : Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Thailand Fest
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: June 22
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: ₹50
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction