HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 September 2024
The day of Sept 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Distance
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 20 to 24
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Park By Manav Kaul
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 22
Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Jaya - A Rock Musical of the Mahabharata
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: September 22
Timing: 4.30pm & 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: The Next Act Theatre Festival | The End
Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 22
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Hozho Live
Where: Diablo, Qutab Garden, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
When: September 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Laughter Fest with Dr Kumar Vishvas
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: September 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)