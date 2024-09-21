HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 September 2024

#ArtAttack What: Distance Catch It Live on 22 September 2024

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 20 to 24

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Park By Manav Kaul

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 22

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Jaya - A Rock Musical of the Mahabharata

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: September 22

Timing: 4.30pm & 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: The Next Act Theatre Festival | The End

Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 22

Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Hozho Live

Where: Diablo, Qutab Garden, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: September 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Laughter Fest with Dr Kumar Vishvas

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: September 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

