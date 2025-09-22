HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 September 2025

#Staged What: Ram – Dance drama based on Lord Ram's life Catch It Live on Monday, 22 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Mandi House

When: September 22 to October 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Woman Song | Looking Back – Artworks of Vasundhara Tewari Broota

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony

When: September 11 to October 11

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#Staged What: IHC Theatre Festival | Khichik (Directed by Divya Jagdale)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Bollywood Night ft Arakshit

Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: September 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Yellow Blossom – Festive Edit

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 22

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)