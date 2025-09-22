HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 September 2025

#Staged
What: Ram – Dance drama based on Lord Ram's life
Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Mandi House
When: September 22 to October 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Woman Song | Looking Back – Artworks of Vasundhara Tewari Broota
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony
When: September 11 to October 11
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival | Khichik (Directed by Divya Jagdale)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Night ft Arakshit
Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: September 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Yellow Blossom – Festive Edit
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: September 22
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)