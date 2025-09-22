Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 September 2025

    Monday, September 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Sep 22, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Ram – Dance drama based on Lord Ram's life

    Catch It Live on Monday, 22 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Catch It Live on Monday, 22 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Mandi House

    When: September 22 to October 14

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Woman Song | Looking Back – Artworks of Vasundhara Tewari Broota

    Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony

    When: September 11 to October 11

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: IHC Theatre Festival | Khichik (Directed by Divya Jagdale)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 22

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bollywood Night ft Arakshit

    Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

    When: September 22

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Yellow Blossom – Festive Edit

    Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: September 22

    Timing: 11am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

