HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 April 2025

#TuneIn Catch It Live on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

What: Akhil Sachdeva Live

Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: April 23

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ekti Swapnomoy Mrityu

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: A Moment in Modernity

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 16 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry Readings by Ibbar Rabbi & Anurag Vats (Delhi), Ketan Yadav (Gorakhpur), and Devesh Path Sariya (Alwar)

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: April 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Grounds – Open Mic Lineup Show

Where: Xero Degrees, Central Plaza Mall, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: April 23

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli – Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

When: April 23

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

