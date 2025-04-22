HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 April 2025
Wednesday, April 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Akhil Sachdeva Live
Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: April 23
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Ekti Swapnomoy Mrityu
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Moment in Modernity
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 16 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry Readings by Ibbar Rabbi & Anurag Vats (Delhi), Ketan Yadav (Gorakhpur), and Devesh Path Sariya (Alwar)
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: April 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Grounds – Open Mic Lineup Show
Where: Xero Degrees, Central Plaza Mall, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: April 23
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli – Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini
When: April 23
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)