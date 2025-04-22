Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Wednesday, April 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

What: Akhil Sachdeva Live

Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: April 23

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ekti Swapnomoy Mrityu

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: A Moment in Modernity

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 16 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry Readings by Ibbar Rabbi & Anurag Vats (Delhi), Ketan Yadav (Gorakhpur), and Devesh Path Sariya (Alwar)

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: April 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Grounds – Open Mic Lineup Show

Where: Xero Degrees, Central Plaza Mall, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: April 23

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli – Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

When: April 23

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 April 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On