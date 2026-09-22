HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 23, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: Devotees across the Capital have begun bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha, with idol immersions taking place at artificial ponds set up by the Delhi Government. In a parallel move aimed at responsible handling of damaged/broken idols, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced setting up of over 200 collection centres across the city; here residents can hand over khandit murtis instead of abandoning these at public places. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026 | Window Tak Aashiqui (Writer-Actor: Manurishi Chadha)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Journey of Colours – Artworks by Sadaf Beg Khan

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: September 23 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Visthapana (Director: Neha Dixit & Ashhar Farooqui)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Delimitation after 2026: Electoral Equality or Federal Balance? (Discussants: Yogendra Yadav, Prof Santosh Mehrotra & SY Quraishi)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

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#PlayDate

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{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Rage Painting {{/usCountry}}

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Where: The Silent Burr Coffee House, Ground Floor, F16/B, Block F, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: September 23

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Andha Pyaar Ft. Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 23

Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction