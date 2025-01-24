HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 January 2025

#TuneIn
What: Ricky Kej Live
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Mondays: See You 'This' Week
Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Green Park
When: January 25
Timing: 2.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Wabi-Sabi: The Secret Garden
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 23 to 27
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Mohabbat Zindabaad ft Jai Singh
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 25
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: Panchsheel Balak Inter College, Sector 91, Noida
When: January 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line)