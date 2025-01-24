Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 24, 2025 10:36 PM IST

Saturday, Jan 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Ricky Kej Live

Catch It Live on Saturday, 25 January 2025
Catch It Live on Saturday, 25 January 2025

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Mondays: See You 'This' Week

Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Green Park

When: January 25

Timing: 2.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Wabi-Sabi: The Secret Garden

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 23 to 27

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Mohabbat Zindabaad ft Jai Singh

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: January 25

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: Panchsheel Balak Inter College, Sector 91, Noida

When: January 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

