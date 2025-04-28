HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 April 2025
Monday, April 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Aditya's curated Mondays ft Sonic, Vatsal & Aditya
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: April 28
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#StepUp
What: Uddaan – Flight ft Navina Jafa (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: TRILEMMA O’TRIO | Abir Chowdhury, Bharat Das & Jhumpa Nandy
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 24 to 28
Timing: Free
Entry: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Song of Goats by Andrzej Jakimowski (Director)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: April 28
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)