HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 April 2025

#TuneIn Catch It Live on Saturday, 28 April 2025.

What: Aditya's curated Mondays ft Sonic, Vatsal & Aditya

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: April 28

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#StepUp

What: Uddaan – Flight ft Navina Jafa (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: TRILEMMA O’TRIO | Abir Chowdhury, Bharat Das & Jhumpa Nandy

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 24 to 28

Timing: Free

Entry: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Song of Goats by Andrzej Jakimowski (Director)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: April 28

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

