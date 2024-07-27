 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 27, 2024 09:15 PM IST

The day of July 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Usool

Catch It Live on 28 July 2024
Catch It Live on 28 July 2024

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 86, Iris Broadway, Gurugram

When: July 28

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: Lihaaf

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: July 28

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shivaji Stadium (Orange Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Delhi Literature Festival

Where: Ballroom, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 27 & 28

Timing: 2pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Jaat Bahu ft Radhika Vaz

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: July 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

 

#FleaSpree

What: The Haat of Art

Where: Hall 2, First Floor, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: July 26 to 28

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 July 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On