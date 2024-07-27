HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 July 2024

#TuneInWhat: UsoolWhere: Studio XO Bar, Sector 86, Iris Broadway, GurugramWhen: July 28Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #StagedWhat: LihaafWhere: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh MargWhen: July 28Timing: 5pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Shivaji Stadium (Orange Line) #LitTalkWhat: Delhi Literature FestivalWhere: Ballroom, Bikaner House, Pandara RoadWhen: July 27 & 28Timing: 2pm to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Jaat Bahu ft Radhika VazWhere: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur JatWhen: July 28Timing: 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines) #FleaSpreeWhat: The Haat of ArtWhere: Hall 2, First Floor, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)When: July 26 to 28Timing: 10am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction