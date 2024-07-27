HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 July 2024

#TuneIn What: Usool Catch It Live on 28 July 2024

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 86, Iris Broadway, Gurugram

When: July 28

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Lihaaf

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: July 28

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shivaji Stadium (Orange Line)

#LitTalk

What: Delhi Literature Festival

Where: Ballroom, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 27 & 28

Timing: 2pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jaat Bahu ft Radhika Vaz

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: July 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: The Haat of Art

Where: Hall 2, First Floor, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: July 26 to 28

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

