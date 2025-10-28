Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 October 2025

    Tuesday, October 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    Gram it: Artists give final touches to the idols of God Surya Narayan, Goddess Chhathi and God Ganesha at Yamuna River Ghat in Noida's Sector 94. The four-day long Chhath Puja will come to end today. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Gram it: Artists give final touches to the idols of God Surya Narayan, Goddess Chhathi and God Ganesha at Yamuna River Ghat in Noida's Sector 94. The four-day long Chhath Puja will come to end today. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    What: The Mute Eloquence of the Taj Mahal

    Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

    When: October 25 to December 6

    Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Indrajal ft Magician OP Sharma Jr

    Where: Shah Auditorium, Rajniwas Marg, Civil Lines

    When: October 27 to December 14

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Anantha Katha – Some Tales Never End ft Vinod Kevin Bachan (Odissi)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 28

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: 7th Ibtida | Rehan Ali (Sarangi), Fateh Ali Khan (Sitar) & Pt Ajay Prasanna (Flute)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 28

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 28

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 28 October 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 28 October 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes