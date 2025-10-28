HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 October 2025

#ArtAttack Gram it: Artists give final touches to the idols of God Surya Narayan, Goddess Chhathi and God Ganesha at Yamuna River Ghat in Noida's Sector 94. The four-day long Chhath Puja will come to end today. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: The Mute Eloquence of the Taj Mahal

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: October 25 to December 6

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Indrajal ft Magician OP Sharma Jr

Where: Shah Auditorium, Rajniwas Marg, Civil Lines

When: October 27 to December 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

#StepUp What: Anantha Katha – Some Tales Never End ft Vinod Kevin Bachan (Odissi)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: 7th Ibtida | Rehan Ali (Sarangi), Fateh Ali Khan (Sitar) & Pt Ajay Prasanna (Flute)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 28

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)