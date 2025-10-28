HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: The Mute Eloquence of the Taj Mahal
Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath
When: October 25 to December 6
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Indrajal ft Magician OP Sharma Jr
Where: Shah Auditorium, Rajniwas Marg, Civil Lines
When: October 27 to December 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Anantha Katha – Some Tales Never End ft Vinod Kevin Bachan (Odissi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: 7th Ibtida | Rehan Ali (Sarangi), Fateh Ali Khan (Sitar) & Pt Ajay Prasanna (Flute)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 28
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)