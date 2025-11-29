HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 November 2025

#KhauDelhi Gram it: Is it AI-generated Delhi or the smog is actually gone? Well, this image capturing the clouds and surrounding buildings, reflected in a water body, during sunset at the the Vijay Chowk near Central Secretariat is sure to make one believe that air pollution has reduced. A day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR lifted Stage-3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Delhi’s air quality worsened on Thursday, hitting the upper-end of the 'very poor' category. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

What: Horn OK Please

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar

When: November 29 & 30

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Nuranubhuti: Experience of Light – Photographs by Atul Kumar Mourya

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 27 to December 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: A Ghazal Symphony – Whispers of the Infinite ft Nisschal Zaveri

Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: November 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) 2025

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 29

Timing: 10am to 1pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: KNMA CentreStage Weekend

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 29 & 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Free (Register here)

#Staged What: Sassi Punnu – A Musical Of Divine Love (Director: Aakshay Yaduvanshi & Guncha Kanupriya)

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 29

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: November 29

Timing: Noon & 2.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)