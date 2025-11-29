Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 November 2025

    Saturday, November 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 29, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #KhauDelhi

    Gram it: Is it AI-generated Delhi or the smog is actually gone? Well, this image capturing the clouds and surrounding buildings, reflected in a water body, during sunset at the the Vijay Chowk near Central Secretariat is sure to make one believe that air pollution has reduced. A day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR lifted Stage-3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Delhi’s air quality worsened on Thursday, hitting the upper-end of the 'very poor' category. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
    What: Horn OK Please

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar

    When: November 29 & 30

    Timing: Noon to 10pm

    Entry: www.skillboxes.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Nuranubhuti: Experience of Light – Photographs by Atul Kumar Mourya

    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 27 to December 4

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: A Ghazal Symphony – Whispers of the Infinite ft Nisschal Zaveri

    Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: November 29

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) 2025

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: November 29

    Timing: 10am to 1pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: KNMA CentreStage Weekend

    Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 29 & 30

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Free (Register here)

    #Staged

    What: Sassi Punnu – A Musical Of Divine Love (Director: Aakshay Yaduvanshi & Guncha Kanupriya)

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 29

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: November 29

    Timing: Noon & 2.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

