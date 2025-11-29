HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 November 2025
Saturday, November 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#KhauDelhi
What: Horn OK Please
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar
When: November 29 & 30
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Nuranubhuti: Experience of Light – Photographs by Atul Kumar Mourya
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 27 to December 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: A Ghazal Symphony – Whispers of the Infinite ft Nisschal Zaveri
Where: Fountain Lawn, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: November 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) 2025
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 29
Timing: 10am to 1pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: KNMA CentreStage Weekend
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 29 & 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Free (Register here)
#Staged
What: Sassi Punnu – A Musical Of Divine Love (Director: Aakshay Yaduvanshi & Guncha Kanupriya)
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 29
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: November 29
Timing: Noon & 2.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)