HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: UP International Trade Show 2026
Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No 23–25 & 27-29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida
When: September 25 to 29
Timing: 3pm to 8pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)
#StepUp
What: Arpan – Festival of Dance & Music
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Arghya – An exhibition showcasing the artistic and cultural significance of Chhath Festival through Mithila artworks, crafts
Where: INTACH Headquarters, 71 Lodi Estate, KK Birla Lane
When: September 28 to October 1
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Is France a More Reliable Strategic Partner than US, at the Centre
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 29{{/usCountry}}
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Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Miniature Food Plate – Make adorable food miniatures from scratch
Where: Breakin' Brew, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase III, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 29
Timing: 4pm & 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 29
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction