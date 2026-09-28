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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, September 29 promises lots of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan the day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 23:11:50 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Delhi's streets offer a glimpse of the city life. Here's how an artist dressed as a clown to gesture and attract customers, to a shop at a marketplace. (Photo: Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
Gram it: Delhi's streets offer a glimpse of the city life. Here's how an artist dressed as a clown to gesture and attract customers, to a shop at a marketplace. (Photo: Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

What: UP International Trade Show 2026

Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Plot No 23–25 & 27-29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida

When: September 25 to 29

Timing: 3pm to 8pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

#StepUp

What: Arpan – Festival of Dance & Music

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Arghya – An exhibition showcasing the artistic and cultural significance of Chhath Festival through Mithila artworks, crafts

Where: INTACH Headquarters, 71 Lodi Estate, KK Birla Lane

When: September 28 to October 1

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Is France a More Reliable Strategic Partner than US, at the Centre

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Miniature Food Plate – Make adorable food miniatures from scratch

Where: Breakin' Brew, Ambience Mall, DLF Phase III, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 29

Timing: 4pm & 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 29

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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