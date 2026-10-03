HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: Bookaroo Delhi 2026 – Children's LitFest
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: 11am to 4.30pm
Entry: Free (Nursery ticket: ₹50 for Indian citizens and ₹200 for foreign nationals)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: How Namo Bharat Actually Works – Explore control room, tickets, BTS wandering, ride from Sarai Kale Khan to Anand Vihar and back
Where: Gate No 3, Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station
When: October 3
Timing: Noon
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Gate No 3, Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station
#KhauDelhi
What: The Grub Fest – Legacy Edit
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: 1pm to 10pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! 2026
Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden{{/usCountry}}
Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden{{/usCountry}}
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: 11am to 10pm (Oct 3) | 11am to 8pm (Oct 10)
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Japanese Film Festival
Where: INOX, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: 11am onwards
Entry: Free & ticketed (Based on films)
Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: 4th Annual Shamsur Rahman Faruqi Memorial Lecture: Bhakti, Bhasha and the Making of India (Speaker Ganesh Narayandas Devy) & Book Discussion – Early Urdu Literature Culture & History by Shamsur Rahman Faruqi (Speaker: Ashok Vajpeyi)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Gurdas Maan Live
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: October 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Flower Lamp Making
Where: Third Wave Coffee, First Floor, Main Market, Shop No. D-87, Malviya Nagar
When: October 3
Timing: 3.10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Imperfectly Yours Ft. Naman Jain
Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: October 3
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Vijay Utsav – Handloom & Craft Sale
Where: Noida Haat, Block D, Sector 33A, Noida
When: October 2 to 20
Timing: Noon to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction