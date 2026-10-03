HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk

Gram it: Autumn flora has begun to showcase its glory. Here’s a view of it at the Gyarah Murti, a historical landmark featuring statues depicting Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, at the Sardar Patel Marg. As Delhi’s weather quietly transitions into autumn season, some fragrant local blooms like harsingaar and shiuli are also being spotted blooming at various spots across the city. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

What: Bookaroo Delhi 2026 – Children's LitFest

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 3 & 4

Timing: 11am to 4.30pm

Entry: Free (Nursery ticket: ₹50 for Indian citizens and ₹200 for foreign nationals)

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Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: How Namo Bharat Actually Works – Explore control room, tickets, BTS wandering, ride from Sarai Kale Khan to Anand Vihar and back

Where: Gate No 3, Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station

When: October 3

Timing: Noon

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Gate No 3, Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station

#KhauDelhi

What: The Grub Fest – Legacy Edit

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area

When: October 3 & 4

Timing: 1pm to 10pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden {{/usCountry}}

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When: October 3 & 4

Timing: 11am to 10pm (Oct 3) | 11am to 8pm (Oct 10)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Japanese Film Festival

Where: INOX, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

When: October 3 & 4

Timing: 11am onwards

Entry: Free & ticketed (Based on films)

Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: 4th Annual Shamsur Rahman Faruqi Memorial Lecture: Bhakti, Bhasha and the Making of India (Speaker Ganesh Narayandas Devy) & Book Discussion – Early Urdu Literature Culture & History by Shamsur Rahman Faruqi (Speaker: Ashok Vajpeyi)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 3

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Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Gurdas Maan Live

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: October 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Flower Lamp Making

Where: Third Wave Coffee, First Floor, Main Market, Shop No. D-87, Malviya Nagar

When: October 3

Timing: 3.10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Imperfectly Yours Ft. Naman Jain

Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: October 3

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

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#FleaSpree

What: Vijay Utsav – Handloom & Craft Sale

Where: Noida Haat, Block D, Sector 33A, Noida

When: October 2 to 20

Timing: Noon to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction