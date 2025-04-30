HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 April 2025
Wednesday, April 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Sarat Smriti Festival 25. Nirtya Manjari | Geeta Mahalik (Odissi), Rama Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam) & Dr. Krishan Kumar Sharma and group (Contemporary)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Imagine by Andrzej Jakimowski
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Being Human Quartet
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: April 30
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Force of Nature: solo works of Ritika Aurora
Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: April 25 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 30
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Rabael
Where: Travancore Palace, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 30
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)