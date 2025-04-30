Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2025 12:11 PM IST

Wednesday, April 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

Catch It Live on Saturday, 30 April 2025.

What: Sarat Smriti Festival 25. Nirtya Manjari | Geeta Mahalik (Odissi), Rama Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam) & Dr. Krishan Kumar Sharma and group (Contemporary)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Imagine by Andrzej Jakimowski

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Being Human Quartet

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: April 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: A Force of Nature: solo works of Ritika Aurora

Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 25 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 30

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Rabael

Where: Travancore Palace, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

