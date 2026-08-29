HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Kid's Concert Tour Ft. Lenny Pearce
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate
When: August 30
Timing: 11am & 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Rang de Basanti (Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra)
Where: Civil Lines Social, The Exchange Building, 13 Railway Colony, Civil Lines
When: August 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Where the Flowers Keep Their Counsel – Artworks by Aishwaryan K (Curator: Satyajit Dave)
Where: Gallerie Splash, 87 F, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: August 22 to September 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Vande Mataram @150: Dharti Se Shakti Tak Ft. Pandita Anuradha Pal (Tabla, Pakhawaj & Narration), Pt Santosh Nahar (Violin), Dhruv Bedi (Sitar), Alish Mohan (Vocals) & P Vetri Boopathy (Mridangam & Kanjira)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: August 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | DIY Diya Making
Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village
When: August 30
Timing: 1.15pm & 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Poetry, Storytelling Aur Chai Ft. Ravie Solanky
Where: The Social House, 18, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)
When: August 30
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rock Bottom Ft. Shubham Pujari
Where: The Comedy Theatre, No. 31, 2nd Floor, Sardar Inderjit Singh Bhatia Road, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)
When: August 30
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
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