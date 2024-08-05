 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 05, 2024 04:58 PM IST

The day of Aug 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Fragile

Catch It Live on 6 August 2024
Catch It Live on 6 August 2024

Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai

When: July 31 to August 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: The Young Karl Marx

Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: August 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Aarambh ft Kaushar Haji

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Sood Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: August 6

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: LMNOP – Rakhi Edit

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: August 6

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 August 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On