HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: FragileWhere: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado SaraiWhen: July 31 to August 18Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #CineCallWhat: The Young Karl MarxWhere: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught PlaceWhen: August 6Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Aarambh ft Kaushar HajiWhere: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 6Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Rajat Sood LiveWhere: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, GurugramWhen: August 6Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpreeWhat: LMNOP – Rakhi EditWhere: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK PuramWhen: August 6Timing: 10am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)