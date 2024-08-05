HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 August 2024

#ArtAttack What: Fragile Catch It Live on 6 August 2024

Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai

When: July 31 to August 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: The Young Karl Marx

Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: August 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Aarambh ft Kaushar Haji

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Sood Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: August 6

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: LMNOP – Rakhi Edit

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: August 6

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction