    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 December 2025

    Saturday, December 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Dec 06, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Hue Marr Ke Hum Jo Rusva – A dramatic reading of an Urdu play by Shekhar Suman

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Where: Baansera Park, Block A, Ganga Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan

    When: December 6

    Timing: 11.30am

    Entry: 600 (Available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin (Pink Line)

    #Staged

    What: Chekhov Comedies – The Proposal & Seduction

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 6

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Voice Within ft Amrita Kaur

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: December 6

    Timing: 10pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Room for Banana Republic (Curator: Manan Shah)

    Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D2, Vasant Kunj

    When: November 23 to December 22

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Jigsaw (Director: Feisal Alkazi)

    Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Kucha Pati Ram, Sitaram Bazar

    When: December 6 & 7

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Ticketed (Call: +91-9899544134)

    Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 6

    Timing: 1pm & 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Purani Dilli Mela

    Where: Mahila Haat, Asaf Ali Road, near Delhi Gate

    When: December 6

    Timing: 1pm to 10pm

    Entry: 30

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
