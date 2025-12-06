HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 December 2025
Saturday, December 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Hue Marr Ke Hum Jo Rusva – A dramatic reading of an Urdu play by Shekhar Suman
Where: Baansera Park, Block A, Ganga Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan
When: December 6
Timing: 11.30am
Entry: ₹600 (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin (Pink Line)
#Staged
What: Chekhov Comedies – The Proposal & Seduction
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Voice Within ft Amrita Kaur
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 6
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Room for Banana Republic (Curator: Manan Shah)
Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D2, Vasant Kunj
When: November 23 to December 22
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Jigsaw (Director: Feisal Alkazi)
Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Kucha Pati Ram, Sitaram Bazar
When: December 6 & 7
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Ticketed (Call: +91-9899544134)
Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 6
Timing: 1pm & 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Purani Dilli Mela
Where: Mahila Haat, Asaf Ali Road, near Delhi Gate
When: December 6
Timing: 1pm to 10pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)